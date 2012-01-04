News

McDonald’s Set Up New Franchises Soon in Tunisia

McDonald's, the world’s largest restaurant chain, officially announced that they are intending to open a franchise in Tunisia. McDonald's is now looking for potential franchisees, and has launched an international call for bids on franchises.

Tunisia has been a target for many international entrepreneurs, but the corruption that dominated the business environment under the previous regime hampered foreign investors from establishing businesses in Tunisia.

However, the current business environment in Tunisia is more encouraging. The government has made it a priority to boost foreign investment in an effort to alleviate the national burden of unemployment through job creation. It is expected that the government will offer substantial tax incentives to the first investors in Tunisia.

Baguette et Baguette, a Tunisian chain, is presently the only fast food franchise operating in Tunisia, and a potential competitor for McDonald's upon the chain’s arrival. Nabil, a manager of one of Baguette's restaurants expressed optimism that McDonald’s would not reduce the number of Baguette customers. We are not afraid of McDonald's coming to Tunisia. After all, the quality of service we provide will make the difference. He expressed that while McDonald’s could steal some attention away while they are the new franchise in the country, customers will ultimately return to “Baguette et Baguette” given its good food for reasonable prices.

Fathi, the owner of a restaurant frequented by the Tunisian street crowd expressed similar sentiment, he does not think his business will be adversely impacted by the entry of McDonalds in the Tunisian food market. “Tunisians are fond of eating. Tunisia is becoming more and more of a consumer society and the Tunisian market can absorb other food franchises,” he said.

Others were not as optimistic about the entry of McDonald’s into the food market and place the blame on the government for allowing McDonald’s to enter Tunisia. Mahmoud, who sells boiled egg sandwiches on the street wants to see the government supporting existing local small businesses rather than multinational corporations that don’t reinvest their earnings in the local community. “The government should help locals to improve their small business instead of letting foreign investors come to our country and compete with us. They are making things more difficult for us to win our bread,” he complained.

Many other American franchisers have expressed their intentions to open establishments in Tunisia. However, new international businesses often have to overcome challenges when establishing franchises abroad, which include the lack of brand recognition and language barriers.