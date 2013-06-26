Culture

A Beginner’s Guide to Tunisian Taxis

For most visitors to Tunisia, one of the first experiences on the ground will be in a taxi. This may be your first chance for conversation with a bona fide Tunisian, your first mini-tour of the city, and your first experience dealing with the wad of strange-looking banknotes you received from the currency exchange office at the airport. While Tunisian taxi drivers are generally looking to do their jobs well and get you safely and efficiently to your destination, there are some exceptions, and it is best to keep a few things in mind before you step in.

At the airport: Chances are, your first encounter with a Tunisian cab will be at the Tunis airport. You can save yourself a lot of money and frustration by avoiding the taxis stationed in the parking lot you will see on the ground floor once you exit the customs area. These drivers thrive on giving pricey rides to tourists not yet attuned to the value of a dinar. While a trip from the airport to downtown Tunis should never cost you more than ten dinars (or about $6), those waiting at the airport will likely charge you at least twenty, possibly with additional fees included for your luggage. They may also try to convince you not to go to the hotel you booked, but rather to another from which they get a commission for bringing a new guest.

This experience can easily be avoided. Instead of going to the taxis downstairs at the airport, go to the second floor, head toward the door, and grab a taxi that has just dropped off someone else. Chances are, you will find a taxi driver that will use the meter and not invent any creative surcharges.

Red means go: How can you tell which taxi is free? Counterintuitively, those with a red light in windshield are looking for passengers, while those with a green light are full. Why? Nobody seems to know.

Where to sit: Unlike in many countries, you may be expected to sit in the front seat next to the driver, especially if you are a man. Although perhaps a little odd at first, it creates a friendlier relationship between you and the cabbie; more like you're getting a ride from a friend than being escorted by a chauffer. The expectations for women are different, but any rules you might hear about women being required to sit in the back are routinely broken.

Avoid parked taxis: One rule of thumb is that if a taxi is parked outside a hotel, a well-known restaurant, or a hip suburban bar known to cater to tourists, you might be better off flagging down another cab in the street. The cabbies who hang around such places waiting for fares will often try to charge you an inflated fixed rate.

Speak some Arabic: The more Tunisian Arabic you speak with a taxi driver, the better off you'll be. Even if all you can offer is a friendly Asslema, labess? when you open the door, you can create the illusion that you know your way around Tunisia, and will be less likely to be taken via a longer and more expensive route to your destination. Your efforts to speak the language will be appreciated and your Arabic skills will be complimented, even if they barely reach toddler level.

Minding the meter: Don't be shy about making sure your driver uses the meter, and glance at it every so often to make sure everything looks alright. Also make sure it says jour or displays a 1 if you are riding during the day. If it says nuit or has a 2 during the day, you are paying the wrong fare. There seem to be buttons that can be pressed to mysteriously up the fare, and if you suspect any funny business, don't be afraid to bring it up.

When you get in the cab, the base fare will be 450 milemes (about $0.25). Each kilometer will add about 500 milemes ($0.30), but after 9:00 p.m. you pay a fifty percent surcharge.

Have a rough idea of where you are going: It doesn't hurt to do your homework beforehand and have at least a vague concept of where your destination is. Taxi drivers in Tunis sometimes act as if they know exactly where you are going, but then drive around aimlessly, asking bystanders for help. A smartphone can definitely come in handy in such situations. You may also be asked your desired way to get to a destination. If you clearly don’t know the answer, you might be in for a longer, more expensive ride.

The wild ones: Sometimes you will get a cabbie who zooms down the highway, weaving between cars and accelerating and decelerating in response to the tempo of the music blasting from the radio. It is okay to tell them to slow it down a bit.

Breaking a 20: Taxi drivers are, like most Tunisians providing goods and services, very picky about change. If your ride costs three dinars and you hand the driver a 20 dinar note, expect a look of scorn and perhaps an assertion that there is not enough change for your bill. You might even have to duck into a nearby store to get change if the driver really insists. It's best to be prepared beforehand with both smaller dinar notes and a pocketful of coins. Keep in mind that tips are not really expected.

Short trips: If you are downtown and want to go to a nearby destination during rush hour, prepare for taxi drivers to either refuse to take you there, do so begrudgingly, or insist that you pay an increased fare. While this can be frustrating, the ride from Tunis city center to Bardo through a never-ending traffic jam will clearly explain their disdain.

If you get ripped off: Don't feel bad. It happens to everyone once in a while, and even to native Tunisians.

While you should keep the above guidelines in mind, it is important to remember that most Tunisian taxi drivers will not try to rip you off, and will fall somewhere on a spectrum between silent professionalism and a gregarious curiosity that may feel like interrogation. Enjoy the friendly cabbies who complement your terrible Arabic and sincerely want to know what you think of their country. And if they give you a friendly pitch for Islam, don't take it the wrong way “ they just want to make sure you're well taken care of, not only during your taxi ride, but in the afterlife as well.