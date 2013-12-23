Culture

B’sissa: The Breakfast of the Strong

Tunisia's version of a hearty breakfast is a bowl of b'sissa, a simple, delicious and nutritious dish.

It's hard to put your finger on what b'sissa tastes like; it is both sweet and bitter. The texture is a bit like liquid sandpaper — in a pleasant way.

To prepare this traditional dish, various grains and dried vegetables are ground together into a powder. The b'sissa powder is then mixed with sugar and either water or olive oil. The watery-method mix is runny and can be served as a drink. The liquid version is better during summer; b'sissa with cold water and ice cubes quenches thirst and boosts energy levels to fight the heat. The olive oil-blend is gummy and eaten with a spoon.

B'sissa is typically eaten in the morning to kickstart the day, but can be a dessert.

It is humanly impossible to eat more than one bowl of olive oil b'sissa because of its richness.

B'sissa is prepared casually as breakfast or for special occasions. Often, the dish is served to new mothers who just gave birth or to grooms-to-be for its nutritious qualities. Guests visiting a newborn are also usually presented with b'sissa. Poor students commonly live off of b'sissa, taking massive quantities of the powder with them to last the school year, when they will be short on money. Easily transportable, b'sissa conveniently fits in a suitcase for students leaving the country.

Although preparing b'sissa power takes some patience, once done it can be stored somewhere dry for a long time. If you're in Tunisia, your local spice grinder (tahouna) can grind your ingredients into a powder for you. If you're making it at home, use a blender and give yourself plenty of time.

B'sissa

Ingredients:

3 kilograms wheat grains

3 kilograms dry chickpeas

1 kilogram dry lentils

1 kilogram dry fava beans

100 grams fennel grains

100 grams green anise grains

A pinch of salt

One tablespoon dried orange peels (optional)

Two tablespoons fenugreek (optional)

Preparation:

From the large pile of wheat, chickpeas, lentils, and beans, take out anything that you don't want to eat. Sometimes small pebbles or other undesirables sneak in. Then, rinse everything under water thoroughly.

Once clean, lightly toast the dry material over a stove top in a pot.

Once you've toasted all the dry material, use a blender to grind.

Now, take your powder and mix with sugar and water or olive oil. For water, add to taste. Some prefer to drink their watery b'sissa, others like it a little thicker. For olive oil, add until you get a gummy, thick consistency. Garnish the later with nuts and Tahini-based halva.