Culture

Visa Requirements for Tourists in Tunisia

Tunisia is a great vacation destination for visitors from around the world, and entry for nationals of many countries is quick and easy.

Before you plan your trip, check below to make sure you know the applicable visa requirements.

Americas

United States citizens do not need to arrange their visa before arriving in Tunisia, and will be given a free entry stamp upon arrival. They can spend 120 days in the country on a tourist visa. Canadians can arrive without a visa and stay for 90 days.

Nationals of Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, Brazil, British Virgin Islands, Chile, Dominica, Falkland Islands, Fiji, Gilbert Islands, Montserrat, Saint Helena, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent and Grenadines also do not require a visa before arrival. Others should arrange their visa with the nearest Tunisian embassy before their trip.

Africa

Visitors from Algeria, Libya, Morocco, Mali, Niger, Mauritania, Cote d’Ivoire, Gambia, Guinea, and Senegal can enter the country without a visa and stay for up to three months. South African passport holders must pay $8 for a visa upon arrival at the airport. The visa will be valid for 90 days. Others will need to apply in person for a visa at their nearest Tunisian embassy.

Europe

Nationals of the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and most European Union countries can enter the country without a visa and stay for 90 days. French and German citizens can stay for 120 days. Nationals of the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Slovakia travelling through a recognized travel agency do not require a visa.

Middle East

Citizens of the U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, and Turkey do not need a visa upon arrival and can stay up to 90 days. Israeli citizens are generally not given visas, but may be able to visit during the annual pilgrimage to the Ghriba synagogue on the island of Djerba. Citizens of other countries must apply for a visa at the nearest Tunisian embassy.

Asia and Oceania

Australians can purchase a 90-day entry visa upon arrival at the airport for $8. Residents of Brunei Darussalam, Hong Kong, Japan, Kiribati, South Korea, Malaysia, Mauritius, Seychelles, and the Solomon Islands do not require visas before arrival. Other nationals should visit their local embassy.

Tips Before Travelling

Check the current validity of your passport – it will likely need to be valid for six months beyond your entry. Second, make sure your passport has blank pages for visas. Finally, confirm if a transit visa is required for any connecting flights. It may be the case that countries you pass through en route to your destination require a separate transit visa.

For those who are traveling in a group or in a tour organized by a travel agency, a representative of the agency must submit a passenger list giving names and nationalities of all members to Tunisian authorities.

Arranging a Visa Before Your Trip

Those who need a visa must provide a variety of documents, which vary slightly from country to country. It is important to mention that applicants must apply, in person, at the nearest Tunisian Embassy. The necessary paperwork detailed below is for reference purposes only. Please address all additional questions directly to your nearest Tunisian Embassy.

Bring:

-A signed passport – with at least six months of remaining validity.

-Two passport-style photos

-Your visa application form: The visa application form must be filled out in its entirety (in block lettering), and signed by the applicant.

-An itinerary: A copy of your round trip tickets or a confirmed itinerary.

-A foreign exchange or credit card copy: Applicants must provide copies of their foreign exchange or credit card.

-A copy of your hotel reservations

-A personal Invitation: If visiting friends or family, you must provide letter of invitation. The letter must include the contact information of the host and visitor, the purpose and duration of the visit, and a confirmation of accommodation “ which includes an address, signature, and date. You will also need to provide proof of the host's residence in Tunisia. This can either be a copy of their Tunisian passport's information page or, if they are not Tunisian citizens, copies of their Tunisian residence permit and the information pages of their passport.