6 Things Tunisians Miss When Travelling Abroad

Whether going abroad for work, study or a two week vacation most Tunisians remain attached to their motherland by a sort of invisible umbilical cord.

This means that instead of embracing a foreign culture, many find themselves missing the comforts of home.

Here’s are 6 things Tunisians miss most when traveling abroad.

Toilet Tayau

When visiting the toilet it makes sense that one may wish to wash one’s private area after enjoying a bowel movement. The concept of visiting the bathroom armed only with primitive toilet roll – well it’s all a bit caveman for our liking.

The Tunisian Dialect

Because there are some things that just can’t be expressed in any other language except Tunisian. “mimouna ta3ref rabi w rabi ya3ref mimouna”

The Weather

Living in a mediterranean country with rich sunshine and worm weather will always be missed when one takes up residence in a country where one is forced to become a snowman.

We Tunisians hate winter as much as the entire Game of Thrones cast, “Winter is coming” fills us with fear because there is a tiny part of us that worries that winter might never end.

Tunisian Food

Tunisian home cooking with its spicy Harissa or traditional Tunisian desserts is impossible to replicate abroad. We Tunisians love our food because frankly, it’s the best.

Pace of life

We Tunisians don’t understand the meaning of the word ‘hurry’. Whether it is sipping over a coffee for two days or taking time off to attend some of the country’s endless festivals, we love the good life. After all, why do today what you can put off until tomorrow.

The People

The welcoming warmth of a Tunisian smile is unique and our sense of generosity and sharing is hard to beat any where in the world.

Viva Tunisie!