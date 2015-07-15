Culture

8 Tunisian Books to Read Before You Die

Tunisian books give the reader a window into life through the ages from the pre-Independence days of the French occupation right through to the modern state.

Over time Tunisian authors have tackled about a plethora of issues as history , love, religion and philosophy while trying to create a unique style through the use of Tunisian diaclect and humour.

Here are 8 books that put Tunisia on the literary map.

Muqaddimah – Ibn Khaldoun

Written in 1377, Muqaddimah deals with Islamic theology, political theory and the sciences of biology and chemistry. It is considered by many as among the first works to deal with the philosophy of history or sociology. Ibn Khaldoun originally wrote the work as the introduction chapter for his Kitab al-Ibar series but it later became an independent work on its own.

The Perfumed Garden of Sensual Delight – Cheikh Nefzaoui

Nefzaoui’s sex manual is considered one of the pionnering books in Arab eroticism. The Perfumed Garden of Sensual Delight highlights opinions on what qualities men and women should have to be attractive, gives advice on sexual technique and even warns about sexual health. This advice is interwoven with storytelling, designed to enhance your reading pleasure.

Halima – Mohamed Laroussi Métoui

Mohamed Laroussi Métoui is considered as a pioneer in Tunisian novel writing. Halima, which was written in the 1960’s, focuses on the personal life of the protagonist Halima in her transition from the simple countryside to to the bustling streets of Tunis at a time of great change for Tunisia.

Sahirtu Minhu al-layali( Sleepless Nights) – Ali Douagi

Douagi finally received much deserved recognition when his short stories were collected and published posthumously in 1969. His style is often labelled as sarcastic and embodies a black sense of humour. Sahirtu Minhu al-layali is among the first works to be published in Tunisian Arabic which makes it almost unique as it represents both Tunisian context and language.

Haddatha Abou Hourairata Qal ( Thus spoke Abou Huraira ) – Mahmoud Messadi

Abu Huraira lives in Mecca. He appears as a traditional conservative Muslim in a stagnant world tuntil his friend convinces him to take a break from the norm and embark on an existential journey. Haddatha Abou Hourairata Qal is fraught with philosophical issues and is ranked among the top 100 Arab novels by the Arab Writers Union.

Fi Galbi Ontha Ibreya (A Jewish girl lies within my heart) – Khaoula Hamdi

The story of a Tunisian Jew who reverts to Islam after meeting a Muslim orphan and a Lebanese resistance fighter which marked her life. The book received wide acclaim across the Arab world including Egypt where it became a bestseller there.

Kelb Ben Kelb ( Son of a Dog )- Taoufik Ben Brik

A fictional novel whose events take place in a tavern in the depths of a desert land of Texaz Ben brik presents it as “a book open to Tunis, Tunis wine, Tunis sex, fatness, friendship, love, brotherhood .” It has received wide public acclaim and was among 2013’s bestsellers.

El-Talyani (The Italian) – Shukri Al-Mabkhout

El-Talyani depicts changes in Tunisian society during the transition between the presidencies of Habib Bourguiba and Ben Ali. The book tells the tale of a left-wing student at the time of Bourguiba. Inter-family quarrels, government oppression and a heartwarming love story make this a must-read.