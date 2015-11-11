Features

Keeping it in the family: Intra-family marriages continue despite medical risks

“I got engaged to my cousin,” Mouna, age 14, told Tunisia Live. “I don’t want to marry him, but he talked to my father about it and now it’s happening.” The girl, who lives in Bou Hajla outside of Kairouan, has dropped out of school to wed her 22-year-old paternal relative.

Despite overwhelming medical evidence that marriage between cousins promotes genetic illness, the practice continues to be socially acceptable in Tunisia and, in some cases, is even taken under duress.

These marriages account for 20 to 30 percent of all nuptials in Tunisia, according to clinical geneticist Habiba Chaabouni. “Marrying your cousin is permissible by Tunisian social standards”, Dr. Chaabouni told Tunisia Live, “but on a scientific level, we know that the genetic consequences of breeding between two first cousins are equivalent to what would happen if an uncle mated with his niece.”

The practice is upheld by both tradition and the belief that, if a woman marries her cousin, both the family and the marriage will benefit. A traditional Tunisian proverb supports the idea that marriages should stay within the family, proclaiming khirna mechi el ghirna, or “We don’t let our wealth go to others.”

As often as not, such marriages are undertaken for very real and very practical purposes. In Mouna’s case, for no other reason than the family wanting what they feel is best for their daughter, “My father wants me to marry because he doesn’t want me to live in poverty, and [my cousin] has a lot of money,” she said.

Mouna, which is not her real name, spoke under the condition of anonymity and told Tunisia Live that her father threatened to kill her if she refused the marriage. She said many of the girls she knows have had a similar experience. The interview was interrupted when her father found her talking on the phone and told her to hang up.

While the practice is believed to be in the interests of both the woman and the family, many communities in Tunisia ignore, or remain unaware, of the genetic risks associated with marriage between first cousins. A 2013 study in England found that the off-spring of first cousin unions have a doubled risk for “genetic anomalies” associated with infant death and disabilities.

Nawres, a 38-year-old mother, was forced to marry her cousin at age 20 and believes that the genetic effects of that union led to the death of her daughter. The child was diagnosed with a congenital disease and died before the age of seven.

“Obviously, that thing was running in my blood and in my cousin’s,” Nawres, which is not her real name, told Tunisia Live, also speaking under the condition of anonymity. “So when we had a baby girl she inherited a bad recessive gene from both sides and ended up getting sick.”

Nawres added that she is overwhelmed by feelings of shame and regret about the death, and spoke of the need for raising awareness about the potential genetic fallout of marriage between cousins.

“If the country doesn’t care enough to have a healthy generation, then I don’t know what the priority is,” she said.