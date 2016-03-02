News

Shamen Style Healing Flourishes in Tunis Suburb

Tunisian Social media has been fixated in recent days on the working of a shamanic style healer operating out his home in a southern Tunis suburb.

From his house in Boumhal, Kamel Moroccan, 49, a Tunisian of Moroccan origin uses combinations of steam, water and prayer to heal, conjure and predict the future. He also uses ‘rugya’ to perform exorcisms while chanting verses from the Quran.

Every day, hundreds of people gather in front of home hoping to be among the first to be received by him.

Moroccan is working legally and with the authorities’ permission. According to sociologist Zouheir Azouzi, around 145 thousand similar healers were working in Tunisia in 2007, most with official authorization. .

Moroccan has been working as an authorized healer since 2013, earning fame through social media postings and patient testimonials. Adding to his reputation, has been his appearance on a number of television shows, in which he recounts the miracles performed through a combination of the Quran and boiling water, saying, ”I use the holy water and the love of the prophet to help others.”

Sociologist Foued Ghorbali told Tunisia Live that, “the belief in shamans and healers is deeply rooted within Tunisian society. However, in today’s environment of open public spaces and freer media, those beliefs have returned to the surface.”

According to Ghorbali, all ages and social classes are susceptible to the promise of supernatural intervention in their troubles. However, “the most susceptible groups are to be found amongst the poorest, as they, (healers) offer them an imaginary retreat from what can be a bitter reality.”

As the state has withdrawn from the lives of many, faith in its standard institutions, such as Doctors, has diminished and belief in alternatives has flourished within the vacuum, Ghorbali argued. “Feelings of fear, anguish and despair has increased within Tunisia. Now, it’s the fear of losing one’s job and the risk of rejection, failure and disillusionment that fuels our society”, Ghorbali explained.

Ghorbali went further, arguing that the state was benefiting from these practices, as the poorest in society looked to ancient superstitions, rather than the direct cause of their misfortunes, for remedy. “It can be extended as a channel to the desperate and the hopeless in which to vent their frustration,” he added.