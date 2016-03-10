Opinions

Opinion: Why We Say Militant and not Terrorist

Tunisia Live has been providing news and features on current events and breaking news in Tunisia and the region for five years now. It’s been an eventful period and, throughout, people have kept coming back to us for objective and independent news that they can trust.

Recently, we’ve been receiving some criticism for our use of the terms, “militant” and “suspected militant” when describing the attackers at Ben Guerdane and others who have carried out similar attacks within Tunisia and around the world.

I understand that this is different from the way many Tunisian news sources report these events, but it is in keeping with the guidelines of the vast majority of credible international new sites, ourselves included.

To be clear, the English use of the word “militant” is entirely different from its French equivalent. The full definition of militant in the Merriam Webster Dictionary, which is about as trustworthy a reference as you could hope for, is as follows:

1:

[a person] engaged in warfare or combat

2:

[a person who is] aggressively active (as in a cause) or combative, as in “militant conservationists” or a “militant attitude”

I hope you’ll agree that it doesn’t exactly glorify or support those it describes. It simply tells the reader who they are and what they do, which is all we’re trying to achieve.

Our use of the term “suspected militant” has also provoked criticism. We, like many in Tunisia and around the world, believe that everyone deserves a fair hearing before being accused of a crime, particularly on a public platform. Moreover, as many journalists know, in any crisis separating one person from another can be incredibly difficult. That we do our utmost to use the correct language in these situations is vital, particularly when we are talking about the dead, who are unable to defend themselves.

I grew up in the U.K. during the 1980’s, when bombings, bomb threats and shootings within Northern Ireland seemed to happen almost every week and, on the UK mainland, with equally depressing, though less frequent regularity. Then, as now, describing those acts in the most clear and objective way possible was almost as important to bringing them to an end as any security measure the government could devise.

Telling people the truth, free from emotion or prejudice, is about as important a job as any news site can undertake. Tunisia Live has been doing that for five years and, hopefully, will continue to do so. With armed conflict in the country’s south and the threat of military intervention on the country’s border with Libya looming ever closer, using the right language to tell people what is happening has never been more important.

Going forward, I’m going to ask our journalists to continue reporting events within both Tunisia and the region in the same clear and objective way as they always have. However, I will ask that at some point within their text to make reference the definition of “militant” as given above.

Tunisia Live has always been about having a conversation with our readers. We always want to hear what you have to say and, where possible, we’ll act on it. Not every comment or email will generate a piece from myself or the team, but we do read them and we do take them seriously.

Keep them coming.

Simon