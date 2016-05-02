Culture

Profile: Mike Watson, American DJ In Tunis

It was in part Dizzy Gillespie’s jazz classic “A night in Tunisia” that brought Mike Watson here.

“The song is very mysterious from the way it begins until it ends,” he told Tunisia Live. “As I grew up, it became very significant [for me]. When I decided to travel [abroad], Tunisia was the first place that came to mind.”

Watson, age 34, is an American teacher and DJ who has been living in Tunis for nearly three years. Born in Compton, a city south of downtown Los Angeles, he grew up in a musical milieu. His grandfather was a blues and jazz singer and his mother and uncles performed soul and funk music. Watson credits his mom with bringing him to the world of music at the age of seven. “She wanted me to play instruments and she had me trained,” he said. “She got me studying all the classics of Chopin and Mozart, but my grandfather insisted on me learning jazz. He used to teach me just by singing to me.”

Early on Watson realized that music wasn’t just about genres but lifestyles. Each genre communicated a certain way of being. For him, hip hop reflected his personality the most.

“Hip-hop was the way I spoke. I would imitate LL Cool J,” Watson said, adding that one of his first loves was the song “Mama Said Knock You Out.”

“That was what my mother used to tell me when I was a little boy. I’m from Compton, and it’s kind of rough over there. I always got picked on,” he said. “So I would go back to my mom and tell her that they took my bike, and she used to say to me, ‘Go knock them out and bring me back that bike.'”

Learning to MC, write rhymes and paint graffiti, Mike found freedom of expression and ran into problems as well. But DJing became a place of refuge for him that helped him stay off of the streets and out of trouble. “It is what has allowed me to express myself the most,” he said. “When hip-hop came on the radio, I would listen to a DJ and how he mixed one song into the next… It felt like magic.”

Watson says DJing is about telling a story, giving a narrative for the audience to digest. “If you go to a nightclub and the music is good, you will have a great night,” he said. “But if the music is bad, you’d better have some cocaine.”

But that doesn’t mean that the DJ and the audience always agree on what makes good music. “Now I have a set that climaxes with ‘I’m in love with the coco.’ You have no idea how much I hate that song,” he said.

Watson began DJing in Los Angeles, but soon brought his art to San Francisco where he moved to study philosophy and stayed for ten years becoming a teacher. Then he spent a few years in New York before coming to Tunisia in 2013 to teach English. He currently gives language classes at the American training center AMIDEAST and lessons in philosophy and psychology at the Mediterranean School of Business. He is also privately conducting psychology research.

Teaching, like music, is a family legacy for Watson. Both his parents were teachers, although Watson says he doesn’t know much about his father. “I always saw my mom coming back home with a huge amount of work, staying up till 2 a.m. and waking up at 6 a.m.,” he said. “I didn’t want that. But now I love what I do.”

His first experience DJing in Tunisia was at Villa Didon in Carthage, but now he’s worked all over town. “The politics are tough. From what I see, the competition is strong. Many people get booked more than I do,” Watson said. “Basically those who book DJs are DJs. So I had to go to them and deal with their egos and insecurities.”

He added that being a foreigner complicates his position in the Tunisian nightlife scene. “I don’t want people to book me because of where I’m from,” he said. “I want people to book me for what I do.”

Watson describes life in Tunis more generally as interesting but challenging. The obstacles he’s had to face aren’t just related to his art. A black man, he has also been exposed to the racist epithets like “kahloush,” a derogatory term for black people in the Tunisian dialect.

“One thing that I need to say about Tunisia is that it doesn’t know that it’s racist,” Watson said. “Tunisia doesn’t know what ‘racist’ means, America doesn’t either.”.

“It is so deep that there is a phrase in Tunisian that I learned that explicitly [translates as] ‘why aren’t you talking to me, is it because I’m black?'” Watson added. “Racism is a systematic problem. It’s in the language. It’s an institution and it’s not an opinion or how you feel about me.”

Teaching and DJing aren’t Watson’s only projects here. He also seem eager to spread what he sees as the untold sides of history and to deconstruct the ideal image that many people in Tunisia have about life in the United States. “People come to me and say that they know America, [and I respond] ‘Really? From which movie? From which series?'” he laughs.

“I came here and I found out that people want to go over there to seek the good life and to escape the Tunisians’ ‘horrible mentality,'” Watson said. “But the fact of the matter is, people in general have a horrible mentality in 2016. It’s not about the place, it’s about the times.”

As for Watson, he won’t be leaving anytime soon. Asked whether his experience in Tunisia is just a phase, he answered without hesitation: “Definitely not, I can see myself here in Tunisia as much as I can see myself alive. At this point, I would need a reason to leave.”