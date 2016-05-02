 Profile: Mike Watson, American DJ In Tunis - Tunisia Live Profile: Mike Watson, American DJ In Tunis - Tunisia Live
Mike Watson. Photo Credit: Youssef Bouafif

It was in part Dizzy Gillespie’s jazz classic “A night in Tunisia” that brought Mike Watson here.

“The song is very mysterious from the way it begins until it ends,” he told Tunisia Live. “As I grew up, it became very significant [for me]. When I decided to travel [abroad], Tunisia was the first place that came to mind.”

Watson, age 34, is an American teacher and DJ who has been living in Tunis for nearly three years. Born in Compton, a city south of downtown Los Angeles, he grew up in a musical milieu. His grandfather was a blues and jazz singer and his mother and uncles performed soul and funk music. Watson credits his mom with bringing him to the world of music at the age of seven. “She wanted me to play instruments and she had me trained,” he said. “She got me studying all the classics of Chopin and Mozart, but my grandfather insisted on me learning jazz. He used to teach me just by singing to me.”

Early on Watson realized that music wasn’t just about genres but lifestyles. Each genre communicated a certain way of being. For him, hip hop reflected his personality the most.

“Hip-hop was the way I spoke. I would imitate LL Cool J,” Watson said, adding that one of his first loves was the song “Mama Said Knock You Out.”

“That was what my mother used to tell me when I was a little boy. I’m from Compton, and it’s kind of rough over there. I always got picked on,” he said. “So I would go back to my mom and tell her that they took my bike, and she used to say to me, ‘Go knock them out and bring me back that bike.'”

Learning to MC, write rhymes and paint graffiti, Mike found freedom of expression and ran into problems as well. But DJing became a place of refuge for him that helped him stay off of the streets and out of trouble. “It is what has allowed me to express myself the most,” he said. “When hip-hop came on the radio, I would listen to a DJ and how he mixed one song into the next… It felt like magic.”

“Tunisia doesn’t know it’s racist… America doesn’t either.” Photo Credit: Youssef Bouafif

Watson says DJing is about telling a story, giving a narrative for the audience to digest. “If you go to a nightclub and the music is good, you will have a great night,” he said. “But if the music is bad, you’d better have some cocaine.”

But that doesn’t mean that the DJ and the audience always agree on what makes good music. “Now I have a set that climaxes with ‘I’m in love with the coco.’ You have no idea how much I hate that song,” he said.

Watson began DJing in Los Angeles, but soon brought his art to San Francisco where he moved to study philosophy and stayed for ten years becoming a teacher. Then he spent a few years in New York before coming to Tunisia in 2013 to teach English. He currently gives language classes at the American training center AMIDEAST and lessons in philosophy and psychology at the Mediterranean School of Business. He is also privately conducting psychology research.

Teaching, like music, is a family legacy for Watson. Both his parents were teachers, although Watson says he doesn’t know much about his father. “I always saw my mom coming back home with a huge amount of work, staying up till 2 a.m. and waking up at 6 a.m.,” he said. “I didn’t want that. But now I love what I do.”

His first experience DJing in Tunisia was at Villa Didon in Carthage, but now he’s worked all over town. “The politics are tough. From what I see, the competition is strong. Many people get booked more than I do,” Watson said. “Basically those who book DJs are DJs. So I had to go to them and deal with their egos and insecurities.”

He added that being a foreigner complicates his position in the Tunisian nightlife scene. “I don’t want people to book me because of where I’m from,” he said. “I want people to book me for what I do.”

Watson describes life in Tunis more generally as interesting but challenging. The obstacles he’s had to face aren’t just related to his art. A black man, he has also been exposed to the racist epithets like “kahloush,” a derogatory term for black people in the Tunisian dialect.

“One thing that I need to say about Tunisia is that it doesn’t know that it’s racist,” Watson said. “Tunisia doesn’t know what ‘racist’ means, America doesn’t either.”.

“It is so deep that there is a phrase in Tunisian that I learned that explicitly [translates as] ‘why aren’t you talking to me, is it because I’m black?'” Watson added. “Racism is a systematic problem. It’s in the language. It’s an institution and it’s not an opinion or how you feel about me.”

Teaching and DJing aren’t Watson’s only projects here. He also seem eager to spread what he sees as the untold sides of history and to deconstruct the ideal image that many people in Tunisia have about life in the United States. “People come to me and say that they know America, [and I respond] ‘Really? From which movie? From which series?'” he laughs.

“I came here and I found out that people want to go over there to seek the good life and to escape the Tunisians’ ‘horrible mentality,'” Watson said. “But the fact of the matter is, people in general have a horrible mentality in 2016. It’s not about the place, it’s about the times.”

As for Watson, he won’t be leaving anytime soon. Asked whether his experience in Tunisia is just a phase, he answered without hesitation: “Definitely not, I can see myself here in Tunisia as much as I can see myself alive. At this point, I would need a reason to leave.”

  • Anonymous

    This guy is great but the only thing wrong with him is that he thinks and blames Tunisians of being racist. Individuals on the streets, Students and some Staff but honnestly … Tunisians are discriminating themselves “Whiteskined” and he is taking it far too serious.
    You can be proud where you come from, you can be proud of your degrees and your achievements but you’re making a big mistake by blaming us of racism while the truth is that you are the real racist.
    I cannot communicate my name anyway 😉

  • Houcem

    Great job :)

  • Hammouda Lazreg

    A big part of black people are always complaining about how whiteskined are discriminating them but in Tunisia these cases are rare. Black people mention the world Nigga to each other and blame white people of saying it. It is cultural, it is mentioned in most of the hip hop and rap songs ! we’re humans we say the word nigga, we say the word black and we’re not afraid of saying it because our intentions are clear! Our black community do not live in Ghettos, do not own Glocks, do not shoot people, do not have hate against us ! they love us and we love them back, we grew up together so why should I think twice about saying “Black (ka7louch)” or “Nigga”! Honnestly this is sick. You come to Tunisia and misunderstand its language, its culture and then you open your mouth in Interviews which are published on the internet . The reality is that you’re explicitly hurting the Tunisian tourism and how black people think about our country. If you are not satisfied as a black immigrant in my country .. as an asian or as a jew then you can go to the nearest airport and leave the Tunisian borders right away …This is awfull how dumb these young tunisians are … laughing with this guy while the truth is that he is talking shit about us but as an african american from compton they had a bad history with white guys I can’t blame them for hating us but this is pathetic and funny :) … What a mentality.

    • The truth

      Nor have they blown people up soldiers and massacred innocent people on the beach or museum. Come again……

  • Michelle

    Really, “Anonymous”??!! Get Real. Every single person has some degree of racism in them. Don’t try to fool yourself into thinking otherwise. What do you consider “taking racism far TOO serious”??!! I know “this guy” quite well and have seen an absolutely disgusting level of racism directed towards him which was graciously provided by your fellow countrymen. So, please save your useless RHETORIC. Thanks!

    • Anonymous

      BIG LOL Michelle … If you are racist at a certain level, I am not .. I’m racist when it comes to Stupidity.
      So if you say that every single person has some degree of racism then black people have some degree of racism too … So please ! Just stop writing articles to fool the crowd with fake arguments.
      Maybe because your name isn’t Ramzi or Mohamed to know how it feels to be discriminated by Mike which has an Authority on you.
      I hope these issues he is having with a minority of the Tunisian people won’t reflect a bad behavior and conduct toward “US”.
      We think differently, we have different relationships but really … this aptitude is unacceptable.
      You’re Michelle, I am who I am .. you may have good relations with someone while I do not. I just found the article offensive because It is a Big lie indeed.

      • Michelle

        Wow “Anonymous”. Your are completely DELUSIONAL (Google it). Good Luck with that. Now go back to your bridge TROLL.

        • Anonymous

          lol Michelle Hyde … You’re already in my bridge so the best thing you can do is leave if you find the integration process too hard.

  • The truth

    Tunisia is a beautiful place but recent events have scared the countries image forever. Tunisians are in limbo between, Islamic Values, Democracy and Hypocrisy. In this day and age in any Nation a grown man does not have to be reminded of the color of his skin when he walks down the street. I thought you people wanted to be on par with the rest of the world? Tunisia already has enough to deal with. If your people are Educated and civilized and want the woeld to see you as such ….act like it! I will remind you that no matter how white Tunisias think of themselves in the eyes of Europeans you are not white. You are treaTed as any non European or Terrorist. The light skin of many Arab refugees dI’d not save those that drowned and are now living in poverty in camps in Europe. I would advise stop telling people to live your chaotic Nation and welcome them. He is doing you a favor by wanting to stay there with such Aroggant and hateful people.

  • JOE SBONBETTI

    I do have a house and live a lot in Tunisia, Tunisian are not racists, they call the blacks OUSSIF—ehehehehe, and it s impossible to have a good relation with tunisians because of the religious barriers imposed by them…

  • Pajamas Goldberg

    Compton.. knew it well, and very very tough. Glad you’re liking it here in Tunisia, hope you stay. From an ex-LA lady.

  • Anonymous

    Doing us a favor by wanting to stay there with such Arrogant and hateful people? Hahaha 😀 Dude give your Ass a tri7a.

  • Anonymous

    Is this relevant to what I’ve said?

