Life, Laughter and a Little Red Mobylette: A Local View of Bouselsla

We talked to residents in Bouselsla, the well-known La Marsa neighbourhood, to get a local view of life.

Just a few minutes walk from the cafés of La Marsa and the gated residences of Gammarth, is Cité Erriadh, better known by its nickname, Bouselsa. Its main road, Rue Hedi Chaker, runs south-east from the sea, dipping into a busy market area with fruit and vegetable sellers, fishmongers, kiosks and clothes stores.

During Ramadan, the market area around the bus terminal is crowded with pop-up vendors, many selling traditional street food. The well-known souk takes place each Sunday, drawing crowds from the surrounding neighbourhoods and further afield.

While the neighbourhood has grown quickly since the eighties, when SPROLS (Société de Promotion des Logements Sociaux) began to promote social housing, daily life still centres around traditional trades.

“This is an old neighborhood that provides jobs for Zaouali (a Tunisian word for people living on a low income),” says Radhouen Bsili, a fishmonger who opened his shop two months ago.

Salah Ben Ali Ben Salah Echahar, locally known as Aam Salah or Uncle Salah, is a lifelong resident. He’s 86 now. “I’ve been working since I was 18. I’ve worked and sold a lot of different things over the years.”

Ines (name changed), has lived in Bouselsla since she was five years old. She works as a cleaner to support her husband and four children. “We work hard here, because we have to. Nothing is given to us, so we support each other. My neighbours are like my family.”

Imed “The Smith” Hamrani has been working as a blacksmith since 1986, and opened his workshop in 1991. “This is the first popular neighborhood in the country. There were old buildings here, and then they started making modern buildings.”

Houssine Chaalbi works with Hamrami, and also helps his father in their nearby bicycle and motorcycle repair shop. The shop has been in the family for a long time, and they’re deeply proud of their red Mobylette.

“This beauty is an old Mobylette,” says Chaalbi. “My dad bought it in 1981 and it was already 21 years old when he did.”

Farhat Hamrouni was born and raised in the same neighborhood. He currently works at his brother’s plumbing shop. “Otherwise,” he says, “I try to find work at local construction sites, or any other kind of manual work.”

But Hamrouni says life has changed since the revolution.

“I can’t get financial help from the government anymore. I had to divorce my wife. We have 6 children. The cost of living is very high.”

Bouselsla has gained a reputation across the city as a no-go area. During the recent curfew, according to one local resident, ATM machines were vandalised and fires were set as road blocks. Another said that harassment of women is so prevalent she doesn’t leave her house alone after dark, except during Ramadan.

Many of the people we spoke with, however, strongly disputed the violent reputation Bouselsla carries. Hamroumi said establishments, such as pharmacies and banks, weren’t touched during the revolution.

“You wouldn’t see so many people in the streets if what people say were true,” says Chaalbi.

Hamrani agrees. “People now think about getting married and settling down when they reach 25. They don’t want to look for trouble.”

“It’s true we have some problems,” says Ines, “but we are more than that. My neighbours are kind and generous, and we love to laugh. This is my home. I don’t want to live anywhere else.”