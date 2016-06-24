Features

Brexit: How Will Britain’s Choice Affect Tunisia?

The outcome of the UK referendum to exit the EU will likely affect Tunisia, according to multiple analysts.

Dr Ed Webb, professor of political science at Dickinson College, believes Brexit will change relations between the UK and Tunisia in a multitude of ways. Webb predicts that bilateral relations between Tunisia and the UK will remain amicable, but that “the UK will be focused on Brexit for the next few years.”

“The weaker British economy will postpone any post-Sousse revival of British tourism to Tunisia,” Webb tells Tunisia Live, referring to the June 2015 Sousse attack at a beach resort which claimed the lives of 38 tourists, 30 of whom were British. British tourism in Tunisia is down 90%, comparing tourist numbers from the first four months of 2016 to those from the same period last year.

Tunisia’s ambassador to the UK, Nabil Ammar, has been trying to persuade the UK government to lift its travel advisory on Tunisia. The travel advisory has prevented British citizens from receiving travel insurance for their trips to Tunisia and has resulted in two major tourism players, Thomas Cook and Thomson travel, suspending all trips to Tunisia until October of 2016.

In terms of security projects in Tunisia, Webb is not sure if these will be affected, but concedes, “British support for these security projects will end.” In other words, the EU and British security projects will be separate entities rather than joint projects. Cooperation can still continue, but not together under the EU flag.

Economically, he believes the EU could swing in a more “protectionist direction, since it is losing a main pro-trade power in the UK.” This could lead to fewer jobs and opportunities for Tunisians in the EU.

Regarding trade agreements, Jane Kinninmont of Chatham House recognizes that the “UK would need to renegotiate its trade relations with Tunisia.” Such a renegotiation could bring a spell of luck to Tunisia’s struggling economy, as a non-EU Britain “could agree to drop or reduce tariff barriers on agricultural goods that it does not produce itself, like olive oil.”

Tunisia, the world’s second largest producer of olive oil, has been trying to gain a stronger foothold in European markets, but has faced lobbying from Greece, Spain, and Italy, three other large producers of olive oil. Without those countries influencing British policy, both the UK and Tunisia could potentially agree to an olive oil trade agreement that would be more amenable for both sides.