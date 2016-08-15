Culture

48 Hours in Tunis: Fresh Perspectives on an Old City

I had many ideas about Tunisia before I arrived. Reading about the country as I traveled as a prospective political journalist, the main issues I came across in the media were the oppression of women and the growth of conservative Islam. Paradoxically, this often featured alongside the narrative of Tunisia being the “success story” of the 2011 revolutions.

I left the UK with a set of contradictory beliefs, and was unsure of about what I was going to find.

As soon as our plane landed the passengers, including the cabin crew, cheered and clapped. This reaction is quite common in Italy, the country I grew up in, but fairly unorthodox in the UK, where I have studied for the past 5 years. It was very heartwarming.

In almost every city, taxi drivers are known for being difficult, so I was wary of them at first. In Tunis, they turned out to be friendly and willing to help. One even offered me a homemade almond sweet, and shook my hand. The only major issue was that they have no GPS, which means they are unable to take you to a specific street. Also, most drivers smoke inside their vehicles. The anarchy in terms of taxi rules and organisation is quite refreshing.

Downtown Tunis looks remarkably modern. It has all the chains and shops you usually find in a cosmopolitan capital. As I walked down Habib Bourguiba, the main road with the famous clock tower, and where the bulk of the 2011 uprising took place, the architecture and the atmosphere looked European: there are shops, a cathedral, and smoke and chit chat drifting out of the street cafés,

I also noticed that people wear predominantly modern clothing, especially women. About half wore hijabs, and among them there were women wearing skinny jeans and heavy makeup, which made the hijab look more like an act of rebellion, as I understand many were discouraged under the previous regime of Zine Al Abidine Ben Ali.

The new city is separate from the old city and the Medina, where you can find the Souks, historical mosques, traditional restaurants and tea houses with shisha. In the old city there are a mixture of strong smells: from food to fresh leather, to aromas and smoke from shisha pipes and cigarettes. The Souks are filled with clothing, accessories, decorations and furniture in distinctly Berber and Arab designs. The coffee and tea are very different from our own. In fact I would say they barely share anything but a name. The coffee is extremely bitter, and the tea is much sweeter and filled with pine nuts. Oh, and smoking is also permitted inside most cafés and restaurants.

Outside of the Medina, there are various food markets on the street, where the delicacies are delicious and the people extremely friendly. A woman took my hand from over the counter and kissed both my friend and I four times on the cheeks, while her husband offered us sweets stuffed with hazelnuts, almonds and honey. They made an effort to speak Italian to me “Buongiorno, come stai?” they would say. After trying them, my friend and I were already stuffed, so we decided to leave. I was worried they might have felt offended because we hadn’t bought anything, but to my surprise they waved us cheerfully goodbye. Further down the street, there were piles of fruit on the floor that I had never seen before. I asked if I could try one, and again, it was offered to me, without any demands or expectations. The generosity was startling.

The next day I went to Sidi Bou Said, a coastal village in the Northern suburbs of the city. We passed Roman ruins, as well as those from ancient Carthage. The town was calm, with people enjoying all sorts of water activities from windsurfing to sailing. Sadly, garbage was everywhere, occasionally mixed in with the smell of sewage, ruining the otherwise beautiful sites. At the top of the town there was a Sufi shrine and prayer rooms. However, I was surprised to see some heavily armed men in the corners, who were there to protect the religious group.

I later went to a house party with LGBT people and their supporters, who told me that life for both them and women in Tunisia could be harsh and achieving equal rights is still far from over. They mostly blamed the culture of machismo and the patriarchal society. They said Tunis was exceptionally liberal compared to the rest of the country, telling stories of girls living in rural areas, who are disowned by their parents because they “lost their virginity”, and who are forced to marry at a young age. My Tunisian roommate, said: “There’s hypocrisy all over the attitude men have towards women: they want to have sexual experiences and then expect to marry a virgin.”

The issue of guaranteeing women’s rights unfortunately remains, and has become increasingly controversial. The few local women I spoke to have told me it had been difficult for them to find legal protection against various forms of harassment, especially in the aftermath of the revolution. They thought the issue was mainly due to, among other things, some of the stricter interpretations of Islam, which had been suppressed before the 2011 uprising. They also argued, however, that the development of democracy was beneficial – it showed the country’s true colours, and encouraged free discussion and participation on issues which were earlier settled by the regime alone.

Aside from issues with garbage, I found the city of Tunis to be culturally and architecturally diverse, the food delicious, slightly anarchical in the way it is organised, but with a warm and welcoming environment. The only catch is that, as most Mediterranean countries, this attitude does not seem to translate into open-mindedness.