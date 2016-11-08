Features

Recipe: Lablabi

Here’s a quick Tunisian recipe for one of the most famous Tunisian dishes: Lablabi, (or chickpea soup, for some). It’s warm with plenty of nutrients, making it an ideal dish for the coming winter.

1. Heat olive oil in a large saucepan with medium heat, adding a few ounces of onion and garlic.

2. Cook and stir for around 6 minutes, until you see the onion and garlic softened.

3. Add cumin, coriander and saffron, cooking and stirring for about 3 minutes, until you can smell the spices.

4. Stir in the harissa – the spicy red sauce – you can find it in markets or make it yourself.

5. Add the chickpeas and boil the ensemble gently, then cover the pan with a lid, letting it cook for around 10 minutes at medium temperature so the flavors develop.

6. Add the tomatoes and cook for another 3 minutes, until the tomatoes have softened.

7. Meanwhile, bring a large saucepan of water, boil it gently and add the white vinegar – crack each egg into a saucer then add them, one at a time (one egg per plate).

8. Cook over medium heat for about 3 minutes or until the whites are set but the yolks are still runny, then carefully remove each of them and place them on kitchen paper to drain the excess water.

9. Fill approximately half of each bowl, with broken pieces of bread.

10. Some people also add an additional egg to each bowl, sprinkle over some french coriander, capers and almonds. You can also add a a little white vinegar at the end to make it extra tasty. Serve with extra harissa and sliced lemon to the side.

…. Now your dish is ready to keep out the cold.