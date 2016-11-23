Culture

Recipe for a Tunisian Thanksgiving: Couscous with lamb

Americans around the world are celebrating Thanksgiving today. Despite its country of origin, thanksgiving celebrations share a universal value: gratitude for the blessing of harvest and the time with friends and family over the previous year.

Here is a Tunisian equivalent to thanksgiving dinner, with the traditional turkey replaced by lamb in a delicious couscous platter.

Trim 1/2 lbs of lamb shoulder, bone in – and cut them into 1-inch cubes. Keep the bones for later. Heat a large pan or alternatively a dutch oven, then add two tablespoons of olive oil. Cook the lamb cubes until they become brown, then set them to one side. Cut one large onion into small cubes, and cook the onion in the same pan, adding a little more oil if needed. Add four tablespoons of tomato paste, 14 ounces canned chickpeas, one tablespoon of chili paste or harissa, 1/2 tablespoons paprika, cinnamon and cumin and one cup of water, and bring to a boil. Add the lamb bones from earlier. Cut one large zucchini, two potatoes and two carrots in cubes and place them into pot. Add the browned lamb to the mixture and enough water to cover it, bringing it to a low simmer. Allow to cook for 30-45 minutes, until the vegetables become tender. Take two cups of uncooked couscous, but before doing anything prepare it’s sauce by taking one cup water and one cup of tomato sauce to a simmer in a saucepan – then add the couscous, remove the pot from the heat and stir. After five minutes, put the now-cooked couscous in a large bowl and add the cooked lamb and vegetables on top. You can also add a green pepper at your pleasing.

… Now ready to serve and enjoy with your loved ones.