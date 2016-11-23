Recipe for a Tunisian Thanksgiving: Couscous with lamb
Americans around the world are celebrating Thanksgiving today. Despite its country of origin, thanksgiving celebrations share a universal value: gratitude for the blessing of harvest and the time with friends and family over the previous year.
Here is a Tunisian equivalent to thanksgiving dinner, with the traditional turkey replaced by lamb in a delicious couscous platter.
- Trim 1/2 lbs of lamb shoulder, bone in – and cut them into 1-inch cubes. Keep the bones for later.
- Heat a large pan or alternatively a dutch oven, then add two tablespoons of olive oil.
- Cook the lamb cubes until they become brown, then set them to one side.
- Cut one large onion into small cubes, and cook the onion in the same pan, adding a little more oil if needed.
- Add four tablespoons of tomato paste, 14 ounces canned chickpeas, one tablespoon of chili paste or harissa, 1/2 tablespoons paprika, cinnamon and cumin and one cup of water, and bring to a boil. Add the lamb bones from earlier.
- Cut one large zucchini, two potatoes and two carrots in cubes and place them into pot.
- Add the browned lamb to the mixture and enough water to cover it, bringing it to a low simmer.
- Allow to cook for 30-45 minutes, until the vegetables become tender.
- Take two cups of uncooked couscous, but before doing anything prepare it’s sauce by taking one cup water and one cup of tomato sauce to a simmer in a saucepan – then add the couscous, remove the pot from the heat and stir.
- After five minutes, put the now-cooked couscous in a large bowl and add the cooked lamb and vegetables on top. You can also add a green pepper at your pleasing.
… Now ready to serve and enjoy with your loved ones.
