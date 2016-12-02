News

Inquests into Sousse attack to remain confidential

The UK has requested that details from government inquests into the 2015 Sousse beach attack that killed 30 British tourists be kept confidential, citing concerns that publicly disclosing information about security could aid terrorists in orchestrating future assaults, The Guardian reports.

Information about the attack, one of the deadliest in Tunisia’s history, is continuing to emerge over a year after the incident, which claimed the lives of 38 after Tunisian gunman Seifeddine Rezgui went on a deadly rampage in a popular Sousse resort. Daesh (the Islamic State) has taken credit for the attack.

While all available information will be released to victim’s’ families, the court has confirmed, some has been deemed too sensitive to be released publicly by government officials. The probes are set to continue next month.

Clive Garner, a lawyer at a firm representing many of the deceased’s’ families, expressed the need to balance security concerns with the importance of preserving a transparent investigation.

“The government is applying to have some evidence heard behind closed doors and while we recognise the need to safeguard information critical to national security, this needs to be balanced with the families’ right to a transparent and open hearing,” he said.

According to Judge Nicholas Loraine-Smith, “As far as possible everything will be in public, but that “‘the last thing in the world’ that families would want to do is to assist anyone planning a future attack,” The Guardian reports.

The 2015 massacre sent shock-waves through coastal Sousse, a popular tourist destination in the North of Tunisia.. In the year following the attack, which was one of several major terror-related assaults in Tunisia in 2015, travel numbers plummeted. According to Ministry of Tourism statistics, tourism revenue had decreased two-fold a year after the attack.