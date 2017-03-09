News

Tunisian Flight Company Cancels Flights

Tunisair, the flag carrier airline of Tunisia, announced the withholding of all of its flights until further notice starting from today. This announcement followed the dispute between crew members of the flight 716 to Paris, and the technical staff. The airplane was scheduled to take off at 8:35 this morning, but the flight was cancelled due to the dispute which, according to Mosaique FM, escalated into a physical fight. A member of the flight crew was injured.

The Minister of Transport, Anis Ghedira, moved to the Tunis-Carthage International Airport where the events happened. A crisis cell was created in order to investigate and to determine the persons accountable for these disruptions, according to Mosaique FM. According to BusinessNews, there were similar disputes in the past weeks, causing the delay of certain flights.