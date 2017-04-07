News

British DJ sentenced to prison over call to prayer remix

A British DJ was sentenced to one year in prison in Tunisia after he remixed a call to prayer in one of his songs during a music festival.

The nightclub in the coastal town of Hammamet where the incident took place was immediately shut down after videos of the event appeared on Facebook. Many Tunisians were outraged when they heard the call to prayer in a nightclub, where people can dance and drink acohol, saying that it was totally disrespectful of their religious feelings. An investigation was open and the owner of the nightclub was detained for three days, before being released with no charges.

Despite the apologies both from the DJ and the festival’s organizers where they stated that no one had any intention of hurting anyone’s feelings, the DJ allegedly received numerous death threats and negative comments on his Facebook page, which he shut down.

According to local media, he was sentenced to one year in prison Thursday April 6 for “violating religious customs.” He was already out of the country before the incident took this unexpected turn.

On a press conference held the same day by the Union of Imams, the secretary general called for the closing of all nightclubs in Tunisia.