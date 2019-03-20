Brexit: The Implication Of “No-Deal” To Britons

Brexit- Britain exiting the EU has been the talk among supporters and others on the other side of the decision by the United Kingdom government.

Exiting the European Union without a formal agreement with the body in a No-Deal approach is another twist to it. The UK Prime minister Theresa May’s argument that a no deal in leaving will be better off than leaving the EU with a bad deal instead.

It was seen in some quarters as a move that may be too costly for the country and may not materialize. But the possibility is gradually appearing to come to fusion by March 29, 2019.

This rare move that may come as an option has very little support in parliament except for groups who have limited understanding of international trade rules and legal obligations the move may carry along with it.

This may have a lot of serious consequences in the economy; affect how every Briton transacts business online and offline, and carry out inter-boarder trades.

With the Prime minister’s promise of keeping citizens informed through notices, the first batch of government papers to alert citizens on what to expect from a No-deal Brexit have raised a lot of concern from shoppers, businesses, farmers, UK expats, and NHS patients.

The “technical notices” released by ministers on a no-deal departure covers medicine, finance, and trade, Dominic Raab, Brexit secretary have said. Mr. Raab is optimistic for every Briton with the government’s preparation already put in place.

In the twenty-four technical alerts made available in August, the implications are well spelled out:

Online shoppers will most likely get high cost of parcels to be delivered to the United Kingdom owing to the removal of VAT relief

Increase in the charges of credit or debit card payments in the European Union should be expected on the removal of surcharges.

Expats of British origin in the EU are more likely to lose access to their financial services including pension income.

NHS patients could face delays in accessing innovative treatments.

Organic farmers will face trade embargo and will experience delays in exporting to the European Union. They will need to apply for certification for this purpose from Brussels which may take as much as nine months to complete.

Delays at the borders if coming from rail, sea or by road should be expected for a large amount of supply of medicines.

From the batch of notices released, many have pointed out that the government is clearly not prepared for a no-deal exit from the EU.

They are of the opinion that the papers have shown clear information that the no-deal option will only spell disaster which they never voted for.

The anti-Brexit campaigners are asking for a second referendum instead of going for the no-deal option to quit the EU.

However, included in the released paper, Mr. Raab informed of government’s preparation to recruit additional 9, 000 staff into the civil service to facilitate Whitehall preparations when No-deal Brexit applies.

Further plans to employ additional 1,000 border staff to handle any increase in demands of duties that may occur have been taken into consideration.