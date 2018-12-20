Amazon Hits One Trillion In Market Value

The Amazon should ring a bell to everybody who shops online. It opens doors for people to create their own stores while also making theirs alongside.

You can call it a monster e-commerce platform that everybody all the world will find a service or the other they are looking for.

Hitting the $1 trillion market value mark should just be appropriate considering the volume of activities on the company’s site.

First, it was Apple hitting the $1 trillion milestone to occupy the first position as the company with the highest market value. Recently in early September, Amazon did the same to become the second company in the US with the highest market capitalization.

As of October 23, 2009, the shares of the company reached $100. On October 27, 2017, the share value of the company has hit $1, 000 and just less than a year later; each share value went past the $2, 000 threshold on August 30, 2018.

It’s all been a great achievement that the founder and CEO, Jeff Bezos will be proud of and finding himself in the class of Bill Gates and other great men in the world who have made lots of money from their company.

Apple made the $1 trillion threshold weeks before Amazon achieved the same feat. Their high-in demand devices got them to speed in adding more value to their shares.

Today, Amazon has leveled up with Apple to have achieved this feat that may not be thought of in some years back as achievable in the shortest possible time they all did.

To get to this level, shares of the company increased to a high of $2,050.50 on a Tuesday morning to hit the $1 trillion mark before falling back to close at $2, 039.51 to exit the $1 trillion threshold market value.

What Amazon Put In To Achieve?

Amazon remains the topmost e-commerce giant in the world. To get to the level they did in just a couple of months shows a lot more was put to work.

Analysts were of the opinion that the many diversifications of the company are most likely to be responsible for the surge in the company’s shares. Just in 2017, Amazon entered into the grocery business by acquiring Whole Foods Markets.

The company is also working frantically on its logistics and hardware segments. It has worked on advertising to challenge the likes of Google and Facebook.

They’ve always shown investors they are capable of causing dramatic changes and make a profit in very rare areas of investment.

They added web services which have grown as far as 50% within the second quarter.

Exploring New Grounds

The Amazon investment strategy has no bounds. They are popular for online retail but they’ve taken it further up by exploring other areas of opportunities.

According to the CEO, some have led to a dead end but the most of them bring the explosion they’ve wanted to the Amazon brand. The current feat in Amazon reaching the $1trn threshold can also be traced to the success the company recorded in cloud computing.

The diversification drive of Amazon has not been limited to some investment opportunities alone. In fact, they go to the extent of exciting customers and investors on their new additions to expand the brand the more.

Amazon today sells anything you can think of even computing space to the smallest of home items and services.

This it has successfully done with assistance from its over 500, 000 employees to reach a profit of $178 billion annually.

People who are familiar with the brand won’t forget so soon how they started to offer people new ways to buy books online. They kept the excitement going with books by introducing the Kindle e-books and then came up with an interesting way to publish books online. They introduced Amazon Prime to bring innovation to how people get deliveries.

They launched into the tech world with Alexa, Fire, and others. Amazon is involved in Hollywood to make its movies and currently working on using drones to bring new ways to deliveries of its orders.

The company continues to evolve through the innovative mindset of the administrators to keep the drive going.

Behind Amazon’s successes are a dogged commitment and strong ambition to reach beyond where others will naturally feel they’ve reached the peak of their success. According to Jeff, they like to go down to unexplored alleys to discover what is at the end.

The company is committed to satisfying the commitment of their loyal consumers. Amazon is indeed a strong value addition to the US economy.