The Disturbing Rising Cases Of Cancer Around The Globe

Cancer is still one of the deadliest diseases in the world killing millions of people annually. The increasing rate of cancer over the past years till now is worrisome.

The number of cancer cases diagnosed all over the world every year has increased by about a third over the past decades.

This could mean that with increasing life expectancy, more cancer cases will be diagnosed during people’s lifetime.

According to findings from researchers, increase in lungs, skin and colorectal cancers could be from lifestyle habits such as diet and smoking.

Twenty-nine types of cancer deaths and diagnosed rates are audited across the globe every year by The Global Burden of Disease Cancer Collaboration. From its current reports, 17.2 million cases of cancer are documented with 8.9 million deaths all over the world in 2016.

This year, it is predicted that 18.1 million new cases and 9.6 million deaths are bound to occur according to predictions.

Experts attribute the rise right from the past years partly to the aging and growing population in the world.

From the figures provided, it implies one in every six women and one in every five men will have cancer in their lifetime.

But as many people increased in wealth, a lifestyle rather than natural occurrence becomes a likely cause. According to researchers, it is observed that though data collection and measuring of the disease has improved over the past years, the surge appears unabated but increases year in year out.

From the latest report, lung cancer, bowel cancer, and female breast cancer have risen more than before and responsible for one-third of all deaths and cases all over the world.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) frequently provides snapshots of the progression of cancer all around the globe with a focus on 36 different countries.

Women And Tobacco

Cancer of the lungs is still the world’s highest cancer killer. The disease accounts for 20% of all cancer deaths globally in 2016.

Though breast cancer remains the biggest cancer killer among women, however, the growing trend of lung cancer is quite alarming and degenerating.

According to findings from researchers, women in twenty-eight countries now have lung cancer as the major cause of cancer deaths in women. The US, China, Denmark, New Zealand, and Hungary top the list of countries that are worst hit by the trend.

It is observed that tobacco is traced to the reason why many women develop lung cancer in these countries and places around the world. For instance, in the UK, it is reported that smoking by women has increased over the past years.

Low-income countries are not spared of the smoking cause as more women now adopt the lifestyle more than before, no thanks to the strong marketing strategy of the tobacco companies.

Besides, the increase in industrialization, air pollution from the fumes of cars, household chemicals, and other sources contribute to the rise in lung cancer rates in the world.

Sedentary lifestyle, alcohol and processed foods are some other factors that may be considered as among the causes of cancer globally.

Effective tobacco control measures are suggested to check the alarming rate of the spread of the disease, as recommended by Dr. Freddie Bray of The International Agency for Research on Cancer.

Focus On Asia

The Asian region is one of the continents in the world where cancer cases are more prominent. Some factors are attributed to this in the region.

In all, it was stated in a report that about half of cancer deaths and cases this year will come from China. This is mostly because of their large population and partly because some particular cancers with high mortality rates are linked with the continent.

For instance, a high rate of liver cancer is one. It becomes quite obvious that different cancers can be linked to patterns of illness in different places around the world.

In low-income countries the issue of poverty cannot be ruled out as reasons for the widespread of the disease.

While cases of cancer may be completely eradicated, providing widespread access to facilities in healthcare will be a requirement to quickly detecting the disease for early treatment, according to Dr. Fitzmaurice. Offering access to more advanced technology to aid diagnostics is vital to surviving the cancer disease.